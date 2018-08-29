Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6,861,631.0% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,861,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,631 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 6,707,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,421,000 after acquiring an additional 490,596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,419,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after acquiring an additional 537,150 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,650.0% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,857,000 after acquiring an additional 996,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 722,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

GSLC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.69. 2,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,231. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $58.76.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.