Tyers Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Jabil Inc (JBL)

Tyers Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Jabil worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Jabil by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $383,219.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 538,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,841,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,745 shares of company stock worth $1,172,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,254. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Jabil had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

