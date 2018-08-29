Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,504. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.05. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,390,907.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,610 shares of company stock worth $2,727,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,285,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,725,000 after purchasing an additional 411,890 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,121,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,401 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,517,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,823,000 after purchasing an additional 301,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,450,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,035,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 929,039 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

