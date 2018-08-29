U.S. Bancorp (USB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

In other news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Horan Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. 4,475,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,921,451. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

