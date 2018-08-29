U.S. Silica (SLCA) Price Target Cut to $37.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on U.S. Silica from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.23. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.35 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

