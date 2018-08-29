Ultra Electronics Holdings plc Plans Dividend of GBX 14.60 (ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) declared a dividend on Monday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) per share on Saturday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 1,644 ($21.21) on Wednesday. Ultra Electronics has a one year low of GBX 1,138 ($14.68) and a one year high of GBX 2,231 ($28.78).

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 57.70 ($0.74) by GBX (12.60) (($0.16)). Ultra Electronics had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on ULE. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ultra Electronics to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.28) to GBX 1,720 ($22.19) in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,900 ($24.51) to GBX 1,950 ($25.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,440 ($18.58) to GBX 1,660 ($21.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,733.33 ($22.36).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

