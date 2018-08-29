Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour Inc Class A alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Under Armour Inc Class A from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Under Armour Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Under Armour Inc Class A from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour Inc Class A has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of Under Armour Inc Class A stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. Under Armour Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Under Armour Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour Inc Class A

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.