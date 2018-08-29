Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $191.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000814 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013122 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001750 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000497 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000391 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object (CRYPTO:UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,666,525,637 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

