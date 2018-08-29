Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Holdings Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,019,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,080,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,791,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $395,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,274 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 14,325.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 742,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 737,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $151.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $153.72. The firm has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

