Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.7% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 11.4% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 11.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the first quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 60,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $151.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $153.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

