United Community Banks (UCBI) vs. United Bankshares (UBSI) Head to Head Survey

United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UBSI) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Community Banks and United Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $477.98 million 5.03 $67.82 million $1.63 18.64 United Bankshares $755.45 million 5.35 $150.58 million $1.90 20.47

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Banks. United Community Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

United Community Banks has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bankshares has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United Community Banks and United Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 1 2 0 2.67 United Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

United Community Banks presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.27%. United Bankshares has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.31%. Given United Community Banks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than United Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of United Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of United Community Banks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of United Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and United Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 17.42% 10.99% 1.21% United Bankshares 24.38% 7.40% 1.26%

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. United Community Banks pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bankshares pays out 71.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

United Bankshares beats United Community Banks on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans. It also offers wire transfers, brokerage services, and other financial services, as well as risk management, payment processing, and merchant services. In addition, the company owns an insurance agency. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 156 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security, and trust services; services to correspondent banks, including check clearing, safekeeping, and buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. The company operates 142 full service offices, which consists of 51 offices in West Virginia; 86 offices in the Shenandoah Valley region of Virginia and the Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas; 4 offices in southwestern Pennsylvania; and 1 office in southeastern Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

