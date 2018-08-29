United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 69,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.99.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $304,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,932. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

