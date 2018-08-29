UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,887,377,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,616,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,623,329,000 after purchasing an additional 710,745 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19,286.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,228,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,939 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,116,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,094,998,000 after purchasing an additional 173,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,911,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $837,133,000 after purchasing an additional 49,824 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,402 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,384.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,222 shares of company stock valued at $15,526,045. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.14.

UNH stock opened at $268.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $254.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $186.00 and a 52-week high of $269.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

