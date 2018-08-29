Unum Group (UNM) Holdings Raised by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,839 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Unum Group worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $44.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.31.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

