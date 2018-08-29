Unum Group (UNM) Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,762 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,099,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Unum Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Unum Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 683,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Unum Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.31.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

