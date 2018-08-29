US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,235 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $149.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $96.33 and a 12 month high of $164.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

