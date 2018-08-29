US Bancorp DE Has $6.33 Million Position in ORIX Co. (IX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ORIX were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ORIX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 10.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in ORIX by 4.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in ORIX by 8.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IX opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $100.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other ORIX news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 44,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,191,782.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

