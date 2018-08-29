US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,795,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of DowDuPont worth $118,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 81,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont Inc has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $1,357,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen purchased 29,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,247 shares of company stock worth $26,818,034 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DWDP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.