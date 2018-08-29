USA Compression Partners (USAC) Given News Impact Score of 0.04

Media headlines about USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. USA Compression Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.9007582633782 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. 3,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,521. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 105.69 and a beta of 1.18. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.67 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,312.50%.

In other news, insider Usa Compression Holdings, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

