Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) is Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises 2.1% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $66,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2,227.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,222,000. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VAW traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.97. 191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,044. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $121.75 and a 1 year high of $144.65.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

