Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17,971.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after buying an additional 4,233,433 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,499,000 after buying an additional 26,615 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 756,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,017,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 708,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,224,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,981,000 after buying an additional 54,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK opened at $188.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $142.99 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.