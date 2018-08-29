Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Stake Increased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 451.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 673.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.