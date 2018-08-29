Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $140,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 385,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 358,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $149.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $124.52 and a one year high of $150.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

