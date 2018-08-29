Verify (CRED) Trading Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Verify has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Verify token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, YoBit and IDEX. Verify has a total market cap of $974,735.00 and approximately $273.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000367 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00284695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00157500 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036811 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Verify Token Profile

Verify’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verify is token.verify.as. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

