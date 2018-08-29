Verint Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,688 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,080% compared to the typical volume of 143 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 556,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 175,800 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 562,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 120,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 46,585 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Imperial Capital upgraded Verint Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.50 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

