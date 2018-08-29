Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,714 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.28% of Verisk Analytics worth $48,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,998,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,070,000 after purchasing an additional 308,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,487,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,890,000 after buying an additional 361,670 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 4,850 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $516,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,649,861.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,817,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,529,175.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 996 shares of company stock valued at $112,124 and sold 596,651 shares valued at $66,932,739. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.97 and a 1-year high of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.15.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

