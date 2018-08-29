Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Stake Boosted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,854 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,169 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.15% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $67,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 17,914 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 15,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $133,043.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,895.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 140,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $22,433,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,260 shares in the company, valued at $47,561,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,540 shares of company stock worth $33,362,508 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $180.87 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.50 and a 12 month high of $183.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $752.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.