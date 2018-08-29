Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.21

Press coverage about Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vertex Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.7955805229183 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $180.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $136.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $752.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $492,399.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,847.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 140,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $22,433,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,561,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,540 shares of company stock worth $33,362,508. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

