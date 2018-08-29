VF Corp (VFC) VP Kevin Bailey Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) VP Kevin Bailey sold 4,400 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,768.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VF stock opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Get VF alerts:

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in VF by 5,303.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VF by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VF by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research set a $86.00 price objective on VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on VF from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on VF from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.