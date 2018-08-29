Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,052,160 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 408,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE SOI opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $794.96 million, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.15.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 252.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.