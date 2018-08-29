Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 59,744 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 81.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,744 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,307,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,980,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,819,000 after purchasing an additional 447,445 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Celgene stock opened at $92.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $74.13 and a one year high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Celgene announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Celgene news, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $1,024,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,401,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,750 shares of company stock worth $3,533,390 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELG. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celgene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

