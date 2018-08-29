Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.86. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.08 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue was up 126.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Nixon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 82,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $2,489,658.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,298.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,202 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.