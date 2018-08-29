Visa Inc (V) Position Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 138,444 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.87.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $102.26 and a 1-year high of $146.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

