Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,777 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $62,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,148,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,189,715,000 after acquiring an additional 771,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,875,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,699,000 after acquiring an additional 320,484 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,966,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,053 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,704,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $522,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,124,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $531,903,000 after acquiring an additional 217,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.51%.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ornella Barra bought 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.