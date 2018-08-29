Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $77.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.51%.

In related news, COO Ornella Barra bought 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $180,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,128.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

