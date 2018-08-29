Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 106.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $135,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $283,345,051.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 525,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $50,054,262.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,089,617.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,358,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,282,880. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

