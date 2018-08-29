Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by Whitnell & Co.

Whitnell & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of Whitnell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $50,333,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,370,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,002 shares of company stock valued at $80,514,432 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

DIS opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

