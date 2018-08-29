Washington Prime Group (WPG) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.10

News coverage about Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Washington Prime Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.5888343574381 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. 47,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,360. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.35%.

In related news, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $149,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,936.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

