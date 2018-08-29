Waste Management (WM) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Waste Management (NYSE:WM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Waste Management earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.6107822757748 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of WM stock opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $91.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.22.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

