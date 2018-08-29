Wedbush Downgrades Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to Underperform

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $445.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $450.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMG. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $247.52 to $496.14 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.73.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $494.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $247.51 and a 52 week high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.64%. equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

