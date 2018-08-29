Wells Fargo & Co Increases Intuit (INTU) Price Target to $235.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.39.

Intuit stock opened at $215.93 on Monday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $136.75 and a 1-year high of $219.46. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 67.39%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total transaction of $20,941,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.21, for a total transaction of $796,909.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,941 shares of company stock valued at $42,549,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

