Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,957,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,213,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,018,000 after purchasing an additional 722,334 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,024,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,850,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,538,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,772,000 after purchasing an additional 741,837 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.34.

In related news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $286.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.38%. analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

