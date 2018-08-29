Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $20.78 Million Position in DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.37% of DCP Midstream worth $20,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,783,000 after purchasing an additional 112,929 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,845,000 after purchasing an additional 420,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

NYSE:DCP opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 249.94 and a beta of 2.35. DCP Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 1.84%. research analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 588.68%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate; and transporting, storing and selling propane in wholesale markets.

