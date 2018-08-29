Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 91,326 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 567,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,326 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEL opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.40.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

