Werner Enterprises (WERN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.93.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $619.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $6,377,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $11,408,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

