Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) CFO John Wittkowske Sells 2,000 Shares

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) CFO John Wittkowske sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Wittkowske also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, John Wittkowske sold 4,000 shares of Weyco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $156,320.00.

WEYS opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $60.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Weyco Group by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

