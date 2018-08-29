Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,723 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 66.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,221,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,760,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,552,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,420 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,605,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPM. ValuEngine raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

