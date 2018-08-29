WhiteCoin Hits One Day Volume of $102,930.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, ZB.COM, LBank and Bittrex. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $25.41 million and approximately $102,930.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00089761 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006322 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005012 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 249,566,244 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, ZB.COM, FreiExchange, EXX, Cryptopia and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

