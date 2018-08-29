Whiting Petroleum (WLL) PT Raised to $75.00 at SunTrust Banks

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.48 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Shares of WLL opened at $48.16 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

