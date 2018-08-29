Wink (WINK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Wink has traded flat against the dollar. Wink has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00050016 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008598 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000348 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000640 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wink

WINK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Wink Coin Trading

Wink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

